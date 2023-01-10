Angela Bassett made history on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, when she won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," becoming the first performer to win a Globe in an acting category for their role in a Marvel film.

Bassett accepted the trophy for her role of Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther" sequel, which was marked by the absence of late titular star Chadwick Boseman.

