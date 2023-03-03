...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ this morning to 10 PM EST /9
PM CST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
1 of 2
Angela Bassett at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in February.
"This movie was about grief and loss, family, a remembrance, a legacy and moving on," Bassett told Deadline in an interview published this week. "That's something that's so very human."
Her loss was that of the 2018 "Black Panther" film's star Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa. Boseman died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer at age 43.
Yet, the two-time Oscar nominee managed to find light amid the darkness once "Wakanda Forever" came out.
"To actually connect with audience members who have gone through some of this, and it being a source of comfort and conversation for them and their families, that really is quite an honor that you're not expecting," Bassett said.
She added that it's an "honor" when entertainment has a real impact on the lives of viewers.
"Wakanda Forever" honored Boseman's King T'Challa with a farewell that felt fitting for not just the character, but for the beloved actor, too.
"It's just ever hopeful," Bassett said of the film. "I think we definitely tried to impart the feeling of, 'A good morning comes after a long, dark night.'"
While that historic marker will live on in real life, Bassett's Queen Ramonda saw her final end in the movie -- something the actor admitted that she was "shocked" and "surprised" to learn at first. Bassett said she even pushed back against it to the film's director Ryan Coogler.
"I love being queen," Bassett said, adding that she's "ultimately there to serve the vision of the filmmaker" and that she "got over it" quickly.
It should be noted, though, that in the fantastical Marvel universe a character's on-screen death doesn't always mean an absolute end.
Bassett hinted toward that theory applying to Queen Ramonda, saying, "I think anything is possible."
In addition to Bassett's historic Oscar nomination, she also made history in January at the Golden Globes, becoming the first performer to win a Globe in an acting category for their role in a Marvel film.