Angela Bassett snags Marvel's first acting Oscar nomination

Angela Bassett's powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards.

 Annette Brown/Marvel Studios

All hail the Queen!

