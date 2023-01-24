Angela Bassett snags Marvel's first acting Oscar nomination

All hail the Queen!
Angela Bassett's powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards.
While it was not her first nomination, (Bassett was received a best actress nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in 1993's Tina Turner biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It?") Tuesday's news did mark a few firsts.
The nod made her the first person of color, the first woman and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for a performance in a comic book adaptation.
Despite those breakthroughs, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was not nominated for best picture.
In talking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published in December 2022, Bassett discussed both the grieving of the loss of costar Chadwick Boseman, who played her son, T'Challa/Black Panther, and working with director Ryan Coogler, the cast and crew.
"Mountains are moved. That's all we wanted to do, to move mountains and move hearts," she said. "I think we accomplished that."
Earlier this month, Bassett took home a Golden Globe for the role.
