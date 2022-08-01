Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 9:46 am
Angelina Jolie's daughter is headed to an HBCU.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, her mother shared over the weekend.
"Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," Jolie wrote in the caption of a photo on her verified Instagram account. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
Spelman is a historically Black liberal arts college for women that has several notable alumnae including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker and "The Cosby Show" star Keshia Knight Pulliam.
The campus of Morehouse College for men is in close proximity to Spelman. The nickname "SpelHouse" was coined to identify their closeness and common events.
Morehouse's verified Instagram account shared video of its "SpelhouseLA" event in which attendees attempted to show Jolie how to do the "Electric Slide" dance before she laughed and hugged her daughter.
In addition to Zahara, Jolie also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
