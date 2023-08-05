(CNN) — The mother of “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud, who died Monday at age 25, shared more details about his final day and said while a cause of death hasn’t been announced, the actor “did not intend to end his life.”

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” Lisa Cloud, the late actor’s mother, wrote in a social media post on Friday. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags