(CNN) — Anna Shay, star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died after suffering a stroke, her family confirmed in a statement shared with CNN by Netflix on Monday. She was 62.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away,” the statement read.

