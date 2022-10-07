Anna Sorokin, the real-life 'Inventing Anna,' is out of jail

Anna Sorokin, pictured here in her 2019 trial was released from ICE detention.

 Richard Drew/AP/FIle

Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress Netflix's "Inventing Anna" is based on, was released from ICE detention on Friday.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Sorokin, confirmed her release in an email to CNN Friday night.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Lisa Respers France and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.

Tags