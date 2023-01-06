After a sterling start with "Interview With the Vampire," AMC's plan to build a cinematic universe around its gothic author casts less of a spell with "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches." Moody, erotic and reasonably well paced at first, the series yields diminishing returns over the episodes previewed as it slowly teases out another "you are the chosen one"-type plot.

The lucky or unlucky child of destiny in this case is Rowan (Alexandra Daddario of "The White Lotus" season one), a neurosurgeon working at a San Francisco hospital who suddenly discovers that she possesses strange, hard-to-control powers.

