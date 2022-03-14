ALBANY — Asked why he — and thousands of others like him — become collectors, Jeff Neal has a pretty simple answer.
“There are all kinds of reasons,” the past president of the Southwest Georgia Coin Club and the annual Albany Coin Show chairman, said, “but I think you have to have that collecting gene inside you.”
Neal, and plenty of others in the region, definitely have that gene, and they will put it to good use Friday and Saturday when they take part in the 13th annual Albany Coin Show. Sponsored by the local coin club, the show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Gillionville Banquet Hall (formerly the Knights of Columbus Hall) at 2009 Gillionville Road in northwest Albany.
“I started when I was around 10 years old, when the only thing I could afford to collect was coins,” Neal said. “I got away from it for many years, but when I was around 40 I went back to it. I just enjoy it, especially from a historical perspective.
“Obviously, there are a lot of other people who feel the way I do. Coin collecting is a $4 billion industry; there’s a lot of buying, selling and trading going on. There’s also in the back of everyone’s mind the reality that there are some million-dollar coins out there.”
Neal doesn’t have any of those huge-dollar rare coins, but his own collection is worth in the not-too-shabby $200,000 neighborhood.
“You have to understand, though, that I have gold coins that I paid maybe $300 for, and now they’re worth $2,000 to $3,000 because the price of gold has gone up so much,” he said.
The Southwest Georgia Coin Club Show, which annually had attracted hundreds of buyers, sellers and lookers before COVID shut the show down for the past two years, is a little slice of heaven for all kinds of collectors. In addition to coins and currency, some of the items that will be available include tokens, artifacts, jewelry, purses, quilts, baseball cards, rocks, arrowheads and all manner of collectibles.
For a $1 admission fee, collectors will have access to food and beverage concessions and can have their coin and silver currency appraised for free. More than 40 tables featuring the wares of collectors will be on site, and security will be provided around the clock.
Neal offered a bit of advice for buyers or sellers who may be taking part in their first show.
“There’s a saying we have: ‘Always buy the book before you buy the coin,’” he said. “What that means is to learn all you can about coins before you purchase them. Also, I’d like to encourage collectors not to clean their coins. Yes, they may be all bright and shiny, but if you use an abrasive on them, it could wear away details on the coin and lessen its value.
“I also encourage people not to sell their coins to the first vendor that makes an offer. Walk around, talk to other vendors. There may be someone else who is specifically looking for the coins you have, and they’ll offer you more for them.”
For more information about the coin show, call (229) 869-9953 or (229) 349-3112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.