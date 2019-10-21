ALBANY – The 2019 version of Modern Gas Co.’s annual Rib Showdown competition will take place on Saturday starting at noon at the company’s 1335 U.S. Highway 82 West location.
Teams of backyard barbecue rib masters are invited to put their rib-cooking skills to the test as they compete for the first-, second- and third-place titles in various categories.
The community event started in 2013 with the goal to host an amateur barbecue competition that was fun for the whole family.
“The purpose of the first Rib Showdown,” says Modern Gas President Mark Holloway, “was to provide a classic and fun barbecue competition. We had the home griller in mind — the person who cooks up some really good ribs but will never pay $1,000 to compete.”
The showdown was a success in its own right but gained even more popularity when Modern Gas began leveraging that success to support nonprofits. This year, event proceeds will be given to Operation BBQ Relief and Mission:Change, two nonprofit organizations that shined in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, which struck just weeks before last year’s annual event, leading to its cancellation.
“We were impressed when we saw the Operation BBQ Relief volunteers come into Albany from multiple states to cook and serve food to hurricane victims,” Holloway said in a news release. “Mission:Change stepped up to lead local relief efforts just as we had seen them do after previous storms that hit Albany just a year before. It just made sense for us this year to give back to these two organizations that gave to all of us in our time of need as a community.”
This year’s Rib Showdown will feature local food vendors, live music by area bands, a cornhole tournament, bouncy houses and more. The grilling competition begins at noon with activities lasting until 10 p.m. Admission is free. Families and individuals are welcome to bring their own cooler for a $10 cooler fee.
For more information about Rib Showdown, call (229) 435-6116.
Food Trucks on site include Smoke & Fire Wood Fired Pizza, Sugar Rush Ice Cream Truck, Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes.
Live music will be provided by Meow KaPow, GrandVille, the G&S Experience and more.