THOMASVILLE -- Another Night of Bluegrass featuring Carolina Blue will be held in the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Presented by the city of Thomasville and WTUF-FM, Another Night of Bluegrass is a tradition of nearly 20 years that is treasured by music lovers.
Carolina Blue got their start in Brevard, N.C., in 2007. They have won widespread recognition and several awards, including the South Carolina State Bluegrass Championship (2011). The group has appeared on numerous television shows including "Song of the Mountains" and "The Bluegrass Trail."
The band’s music is written and performed in the traditional bluegrass style; however, Carolina Blue's repertoire has something for everyone, from original songs to gospel and more. Carolina Blue’s most recent album, "I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me," debuted on Billboard’s Top Five Bluegrass Albums chart and resulted in the No. 1 hit song "Rusty Rails."
Another Night of Bluegrass concerts are held in the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium at 144 E. Jackson St. Tickets are $10 and are available in advance or at the door. All seating is assigned. For more information, call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.