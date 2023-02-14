Ant-Man is a somewhat ironic choice for a very, very big job: Kicking off the next phase of Marvel movies. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" works on one key level, establishing Kang the Conqueror as a truly formidable and worthy villain. Yet with its plunge into inner space, "Ant-Man" comes up short in almost every other way that matters.

Actually, the rapid descent into the Quantum Realm, a sprawling universe within our own, makes this feel as much like "Guardians of the Galaxy" as Ant-Man, with a vast assortment of strange characters and outlandish, otherworldly and too often murky production design.

