"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" is a classic coming-of-age tale, but the Judy Blume book receives the ageless treatment it deserves in a movie that captures the 1970 vibe (starting with the soundtrack) while completely transcending it. Sweet, charming and thoughtful, this theatrical release will likely land on a streaming service sooner than later, but it appears destined to have a very, very long shelf life.

Writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig's film debut, "The Edge of Seventeen," turned out to be a terrific training ground for this tween version of youthful angst, and a protagonist who -- having been raised without any religion by her Christian mom (Rachel McAdams) and Jewish dad (Benny Safdie) -- seeks help from God when the family abruptly decides to relocate from New York to New Jersey.

