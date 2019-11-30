LEESBURG -- Everyone has eaten Thanksgiving dinner, watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, caught up on family happenings and now you are bored. The kids are running circles around you, and the last thing you want to do is pay for all of them to go “do something fun.” By the time you finish reading this article, you will officially have game plan that will not only entertain, but get you in the Christmas spirit.
After a conversation with Shane Williams, there is no doubt that no one needs to “get him in the Christmas spirit.” As a matter of fact, it's pretty apparent that he would be perfectly happy staying in the spirit all year long. It is also well-known, on good authority, that he loves his Christmas music at any given time in the year. The Williams family lights have become a tradition for many families, as have a few other holiday displays around town. Williams even has a Facebook page dedicated to his display to keep everyone up to speed on the happenings each year.
“When I was young, decorating for Christmas was always something that my dad and I did together, starting in early November, and we always did a big display,” Williams said. “2008 was the first year I had a fully animated display.”
Williams now has 80 channels and more than 35,000 lights in his display which offers a 20-minute show for anyone who desires to watch. His display takes about 50 hours to put up. Being a school teacher at Lee Middle School, Williams uses his week off from school for Thanksgiving break you put up the lights and get everything just right for the display to start on the Friday evening after Thanksgiving. Last year, due to the hurricane and rough weather following, many light displays did not make it up, including the Williams’. He says this year will be the family's first display at their new home and they are looking forward to going all out.
The 20-minute display consists of 9-10 songs that have taken hours of programming. Each minute of a song that is part of the display took 2-3 hours of programming. The amount of work that goes into these displays is absolutely incredible. This year, the Williams Family Christmas will have a special song added into the display. Shane’s son, Silas, completed his first programming project this year that took him all the way to state for his school’s technology fair. Needless to say, Shane was very proud of his son’s accomplishment and excited that he enjoys it as much as dad does.
There’s just something about riding around looking at lights with the family or friends, while jamming to favorite Christmas songs and drinking hot chocolate, that leaves everyone with no choice but to be jolly. It really is fun for the whole crew and free (other than the gas), so there's nothing to lose. There are actually several animated displays around town, and here is a list of some of the best. So go enjoy, and jump into the Christmas spirit full force.
SWGA Lights Displays: Address/Station/Times
Albany
-- Robbins Family Christmas Lights
703 Summit Drive -- 88.1 FM
Sunday-Saturday 5-10 p.m.
Facebook: @Robbins Family Christmas Lights
-- Gerhardt Christmas Light Display
140 Lovers Lane Road
Sunday-Saturday 5-10 p.m.
Leesburg
-- Clay Christmas
238 Story Lane -- 89.9 FM
Sunday-Thursday 6-10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 6-11 p.m. (Characters, train, hot chocolate and cookies)
Facebook: @Clay Christmas
-- A Williams Christmas
659 Winifred Drive -- 106.9 FM
Sunday-Thursday 6:30-10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 6:30-11 p.m.