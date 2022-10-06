Albany – The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, is coming to the Flint River Entertainment Complex in Albany on Nov. 18. It will be the first stop of the AMA Arenacross championship 14-round 2023 season.
“We are excited to kick off the AMA Arenacross Championship in Albany, Georgia," Arenacross promoter Wayne Seboa said in a news release. "The fans in Albany will see first-hand the new Arenacross format. We are bringing an action-packed night of racing and entertainment for the whole family.
"A live DJ will kick off the track party at 6:30 p.m. Great sound and lights, one-v-one racing, jump competition, and much more to keep the fans entertained all night. The racing will start at 7:30 p.m. with some of the top riders in the country battling for that No. 1 plate.”
In addition to Friday Night, the Flint River Entertainment complex will host the AMA Amateur Arenacross championship all day on Nov. 19-20.
Tickets and rider registration are available now at Ticketmaster.com, the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box office located at the Albany Civic Center, and at www.arenacrossusa.com. An AMA Arenacross Track Party is available for purchase for $5.
Ticket prices: Standard admission ($25), child ($15), family 4-pack ($17 per ticket), groups of 10 or more ($21.75), VIP adult ($49), and VIP child ($29). Contact Chantryce Boone for all Family 4-packs and group sales. Email: Chantryce.boone@oakviewgroup.com or call (229) 430-5200.
