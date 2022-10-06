arenacross.png

The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, is coming to the Flint River Entertainment Complex in Albany on Nov. 18.

Albany – The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, is coming to the Flint River Entertainment Complex in Albany on Nov. 18. It will be the first stop of the AMA Arenacross championship 14-round 2023 season.

“We are excited to kick off the AMA Arenacross Championship in Albany, Georgia," Arenacross promoter Wayne Seboa said in a news release. "The fans in Albany will see first-hand the new Arenacross format. We are bringing an action-packed night of racing and entertainment for the whole family.

