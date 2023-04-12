Ariana DeBose will return to host the 2023 Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose is pictured here on the Academy Awards red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theater in March.

 Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

And she's back.

Ariana DeBose is set to return as the host for the 2023 Tony Awards in June, the Broadway League and The American Theater Wing, the organizations that produce the Tony Awards, announced on Wednesday.

