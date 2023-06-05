Arnold Schwarzenegger explains in Netflix docuseries how he told wife about his secret son, report says

Arnold Schwarzenegger struggled to tell his then wife Maria Shriver about his secret son with their housekeeper Mildred Baena.

 Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPPL Sipa USA/AP

(CNN) — It sounds like Arnold Schwarzenegger struggled to tell his then wife Maria Shriver about his secret son with their housekeeper Mildred Baena.

According to The Sun, Schwarzenegger revealed how the bombshell came out that Joseph Baena, now 25, was his son.

