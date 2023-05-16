(CNN) — The sunglasses. The leather jacket. The stone cold demeanor. Arnold Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator” – the 1984 science fiction movie that cemented the actor’s status as a box office juggernaut – is about as iconic as it gets, but it turns out one of the most memorable moments in the film came about by sheer chance.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, Schwarzenegger recalled how his line of dialogue in the film in which he utters “I’ll be back” was an “accident,” stemming from a disagreement he had with his director James Cameron.

