ALBANY -- The adventure continues for the Albany Symphony Orchestra in its 59th season, and music lovers are invited along for the ride.
The symphony, which opens its season Oct. 1 with "A Brazilian Adventure," is continuing its quest to bring the world's music to southwest Georgia with a season titled "The Next Adventure: Around the World in Our 59th Season."
"People seemed to enjoy it last season, so, musicwise, we kept the travel theme," Symphony Music Director and Conductor Claire Fox Hillard said during a conversation at the symphony's new offices at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Jefferson Street. "We're taking some great musical journeys this season, to Brazil, to Scotland, adding some Russian tradition.
"All of this is building to our big, 60th anniversary season."
The Brazilian Adventure will bring guest artist and marimba expert Britton Rene-Collins to the Albany Municipal Auditorium, and Anthony McGill, the principal clarinetist for the New York Philharmonic will join the ASO for "American Voices" on Nov. 12.
"It's a thrill for us to have these amazing artists perform with the orchestra," Hillard said. "I think Anthony McGill is proof that all voices are not the same in our society."
The orchestra will mix the Russian genius of Tchaikovsky with American treasure Duke Ellington, as well as dancers with Ballet South for the annual "Peppermint Pops" program Dec. 6. Along with holiday favorites that are a traditional part of the season, a mash-up of Tchaikovsky's and Ellington's "Nutcracker Suites" will offer what Hillard calls a "very interesting juxtaposition."
"It's definitely going to be a twist," the maestro said. "The audience will get to hear Tchaikovsky's 'Sugar Plum Fairy,' and the orchestra will go right into Ellington's 'Sugar Rum Cherry.' And from the 'Dance of the Reed Piper,' we'll go into Ellington's 'Toot Toot Tootie Toot.'"
The orchestra packs up and heads -- metaphorically -- to Italy on March 11 for "Vivaldi, Venice & Violins." That Classical Kids Live performance will be preceded by the annual favorite Musical Petting Zoo. ASO will close out the 2022-23 season with "A Scottish Outing," featuring guest violinist Ariel Horowitz and a special performance by Albany's Dan Gillan on bagpipes.
All shows are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium, except "Vivaldi, Venice & Violins," which will start at 11 a.m. The Musical Petting Zoo will be available starting at 10 a.m.
Other ASO events scheduled during the season include the season kickoff fundraiser Sept. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at the Thronateeska Train Depot and the St. Patrick's Day celebration March 17 from 6-10 p.m. at Pretoria Fields Brewery.
As the 2022-23 season nears, Hillard and ASO Operations Manager LeeAnna Anglin have semisettled into the orchestra's new business home.
"I think (moving into the permanent office) has generated a renewed excitement within the organization," Anglin said. "Patrons want to come to an actual building, and we have a level of continuity now.
"Our goal was to be in here by the start of this season, and we accomplished that. We still have a lot of work to do, and we'll tackle it a bit at a time. Our new goal is to have things finished here by the start of our 60th season."
Anglin said the new ASO office is now open for "normal business hours" from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Hillard said he's comfortable enough in the decline of COVID's impact to feel optimistic about the new season.
"There was still a bit of a feeling of trepidation about COVID last year," he said. "I feel confident, though, that we'll be able to do these concerts this season as normal concerts."
For additional information about the orchestra's approaching season or any of the concerts, go online to albanysymphony.org or call (229) 430-8933.
