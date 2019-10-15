Thirty years after the debut of "The Arsenio Hall Show," Hall is back with his first comedy special, a Netflix presentation that includes tackling the challenges of being a comedian in the modern age.
"It's a scary time to do standup," Hall says near the outset. "You think every word could end your f---ing career."
Hall, 63, proceeds to address a wide range of topics, including the tweet that got Roseanne fired, Tiger Woods, Donald Trump (and winning "Celebrity Apprentice"), his "comedy hero" Bill Cosby, O.J. Simpson, getting older, and being mistaken for other African-American celebrities.
"Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy" premieres Oct. 29 on Netflix, which released the first trailer Tuesday.