ALBANY — Summer is winding down, and the fall holiday rush has not started yet — the perfect time to try something new.
If you are 18 years old or older and enjoy art, consider becoming a docent at the Albany Museum of Art. The museum is planning a get-acquainted session for those who might be interested from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the AMA.
“It will be a drop-in information session on what it means to be a docent, and how it benefits the community and the individual docent as well,” Annie Vanotegham, the AMA director of education and public programming, said in a news release. “It’s open to anyone, and you don’t have to be an artist or an art historian to be a great docent.”
Docents are museum volunteers who welcome visitors to the AMA and use their training to engage museum guests. They enrich guests’ experiences with the art exhibitions by guiding them through the galleries and providing information and highlights about the artwork.
“This meeting is set up just to give you an idea of what a docent does and how you can share what you discover about our exhibitions with others,” Vanoteghem said. “We’re not asking anyone to make an on-the-spot commitment, and there’s no cost involved. Just drop by some time during the hour.
Docents will get behind-the-scenes experiences at the museum, including tours of new exhibitions and special meetings with the curator and some artists. They will learn the best ways to engage museum guests. And they will be able to share what they learn by speaking with individuals and groups of all ages.
At the get-acquainted session, participants will find out about training and when docents are most needed at the museum.
“All you need is an interest in learning more about the art we have on exhibition and a willingness to share what you learn with others,” Vanoteghem said. “Come by on Tuesday. You may find out you really enjoy being a docent and it could give you a whole new perspective on art.”
The Albany Museum of Art is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.