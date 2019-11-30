ALBANY ─ Last-minute holiday shoppers and parents who just need a breather before Christmas can take advantage of a special Saturday event for children at the Albany Museum of Art on Dec 21, 2019 — the Holidays in My PJs pARTy.
The last Saturday before Christmas this year also is the first day of winter, the “shortest day of the year" in terms of daylight. It is expected to be one of the busiest days of 2019 for stores and shops, with anxious shoppers rushing out to take care of last-minute holiday details. Many years, it even rivals Black Friday.
Check your to-do list twice and dive into it — or just have a nice escape from all the bustle with a relaxing brunch — while your little ones enjoy a festive art-filled time at the AMA’s Holidays in My PJs pARTy. From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. kids will create memorable holiday gifts, watch a movie, make reindeer food and get into the holiday spirit with the help of the AMA’s Teen Art Board. If they want, the children are even welcome to come in their pajamas.
“This event will be a lot of fun for kiddos,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the museum, said. “They will get to make presents for their family, spend time with friends and have some good snacks. Plus, parents will get a little time to themselves before all of the holiday fun gets started.”
The pajama party also is a fundraiser for the Teen Art Board, a new AMA organization. The group, consisting of public and private school high school students, had its first official meeting in October.
“I'm excited for this because it brings kids in the community together to celebrate the holidays,” Elysa Lewis, A Dougherty High School student who is on the teen board, said.
“Events like this are important and really fun for kids,” Kierra Brown, a teen board member and student at Westover High School, added.
The AMA Teen Art Board is engaged in creating AMA programs for Albany area teens. Its mission “is to inspire creativity while having fun to make a positive impact on the community. We aim to define and validate creative minds in the high schools and colleges of southwest Georgia.”
“I am proud of the Teen Art Board for thinking outside of the box and working together to bring this event to the community,” Vanoteghem said.
The cost for each child at attend the Holidays in My PJs pARTy is $15 for AMA members and $20 for non-members. Sign up by contacting Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or by emailing her at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.