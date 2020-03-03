ALBANY — With another robust schedule of summer art camps for children and youths starting in late May and continuing through late July, the Albany Museum of Art is accepting applications from qualified art teachers for several of the camps.
“We value our teachers, and know how much they enjoy our summer art camps and the kiddos who attend,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “This is a great opportunity for a teacher to spend a week sharing knowledge with eager campers in a creative environment, and who couldn’t use extra income in the summer?”
There are 12 art camps that will be conducted over eight weeks from May 27 until July 24. Ten are five-day camps and two are three-day camps because of holidays. No camp is scheduled for the week of July 6. Most camps run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
“We want to make sure our campers get quality art instruction,” Vanoteghem said. “We always strive to provide a high-quality experience for the children and youths who are entrusted in our care by their parents.”
To be considered, a teacher who applies must attach a current resume or vita that includes teaching and/or art-related work experience, as well as names and contact numbers for three references. The applicant can indicate which camp or camps (all have themes and age ranges) he or she is interested in teaching.
Qualifications include Georgia Teacher Certification in Art and/or experience as a classroom teacher or producing artist; a completed background check; knowledge of art and how to teach art to a variety of students; the ability to work with volunteers in a professional manner; the ability to communicate effectively with students, students’ parents and volunteers; the ability to ask for help and accept supervision and evaluation of your work; abiding by the Code of Ethics and Employee Handbook for the museum (mailed to teachers), the ability to work independently.
Some of the duties include creating lessons and activities that are age-appropriate and incorporate the museum’s mission.
“We want our campers to enjoy themselves and end the week with work they can be proud of when they take it home to show to their family and friends,” Vanoteghem said.
As of Feb 27, teaching opportunities were available for:
♦ Littles Camp 1, May 27-29, and Littles Camp II, July 20-24, both 9 a.m.-noon for children 2-4 years old;
♦ Pinterest Camp, May 27-29, which is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for K-5th-graders;
♦ Artful Abstraction, June 1-5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., for K-5th-graders;
♦ Fantastical & Magical, June 15-19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., for K-5th-graders;
♦ Meditative Art, June 8-12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., for 2nd-6th-graders;
♦ Time Travel, June 22-26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., for K-5th-graders;
♦ Artrepreneurs, July 13-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., for 1st-5th-graders.
Links to downloadable teacher applications and a full list of teacher responsibilities can be found online at albanymuseum.com/art-camp-teachers.html.
Contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439.8400 or annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com with any questions.
