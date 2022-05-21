ALBANY -- Artesian Alliance members Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center are joining museums nationwide in participating in the return of the Blue Star Museums program this summer. The program provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day (May 21) through Labor Day (Sept. 5).
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America offering free admission to the nation’s currently-serving military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve.
“Our Artesian Alliance attractions are excited about participating once again in the Blue Star Museum Program,” Tommy Gregors, director of the Artesian Alliance, said in a news release. “We want to show our support for our active service members and their families and do our part to recognize the positive impact the military has on our community. It is wonderful to offer military families the opportunity to explore our attractions with their loved ones and create lasting memories.”
Participation in Blue Star Museums is entirely voluntary. By registering, museums express their appreciation for the nation’s military and their families, while acknowledging the hardships that come with that service. Blue Star Museums includes children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, aquariums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses and more. Military families can plan their summer move or vacation around visits to Blue Star Museums and explore new places in their community with outings to local Blue Star Museums. There is no limit to how many museums a family can visit during the summer.
The Blue Star Museums Program began in an effort to improve the quality of life for active duty military families, with a special focus on the approximately 2 million children who have had at least one parent deployed since 2001. The program offers families a chance to visit museums this summer when many will have limited resources and time together.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as Active Duty and Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, or DD Form 1173 ID card, or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. Visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums for a complete list of participating organizations.
Follow Blue Star Museums on Twitter and Instagram @NEAarts, BlueStarFamily, #bluestarmuseums.
