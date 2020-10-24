ALBANY – Halloween is just around the corner, and the attractions that make up the Artesian Alliance are partnering to offer an exciting new Halloween event as a safe and entertaining option for families during this challenging time.
Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center are combining their popular Halloween events -- Spooktacular and Tricks & Treats -- to create Boo at the Zoo. The event will be held Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the Chehaw Park Zoo. Guests will walk along the zoo path collecting candy, playing games, and seeing the animals enjoying Halloween-themed enrichment experiences and programming along the way. The event is included in Park & Zoo admission and free to members from any of the Artesian Alliance organizations. Guests are encouraged to come in costume to make the experience complete.
The Artesian Alliance has worked to offer an exciting new Halloween event this year as a safe and entertaining option as the coronavirus continues to impact our community and nation. The organizations have taken popular elements from past Halloweens and combined them, bringing something new to the region. The ability to spread out along the zoo trail will give families the ability to follow social distancing practices between themselves and other groups. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event, and activities have been modified to reduce frequent contact points.
Boo at the Zoo is one of the first joint events for the Artesian Alliance, which was established in 2019, creating a partnership between Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center. The collaboration created by the partnership has already led to joint programmatic efforts, greater operating efficiencies and cost containment, and a more effective use of limited resources for the three organizations involved.
The Artesian Alliance designation also paves the way for future joint staffing and programming, as well as memberships and fundraising.
“In short, we are all much stronger together than individually," Morgan Burnette, director of Chehaw Park & Zoo, said. "Through the Artesian Alliance, the three venues look forward to both a re-energized base of support and a slate of new initiatives that will help lead the community into the future."
