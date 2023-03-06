ALBANY -- The Artesian Alliance, which includes Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska, received the Bill Hardman Sr. Partnership Champion Award at the recent Georgia Tourism Awards ceremony in Albany.

The Georgia Tourism Awards are the leading awards for the travel and tourism industry in Georgia honoring tourism excellence around the state. The awards were presented at the annual tourism industry conference of the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus hosted by the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau.