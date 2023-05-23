alliance.png

Artesian Alliance members Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska will offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.

Artesian Alliance members are joining museums nationwide to participate in the return of the Blue Star Museums program this summer. The program provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day.

