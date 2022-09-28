ama artober.jpg

The next Corks & Canvas Painting Party is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Albany Museum of Art, which has a busy slate of events, classes, and programs throughout October.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ From painting classes to a new exhibition to educational programs, October is shaping up to be an art-filled month of activities at the Albany Museum of Art.

“We have so much going on during October that we have joked that maybe the month should be renamed ‘Artober,’” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming, said. “Fall is always a busy time with school in full swing and various festivals taking place, and it is a wonderful time to celebrate art and the many ways that art can impact our lives.”

