ALBANY ─ From painting classes to a new exhibition to educational programs, October is shaping up to be an art-filled month of activities at the Albany Museum of Art.
“We have so much going on during October that we have joked that maybe the month should be renamed ‘Artober,’” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming, said. “Fall is always a busy time with school in full swing and various festivals taking place, and it is a wonderful time to celebrate art and the many ways that art can impact our lives.”
All events and programs are at the Albany Museum of Art, 311 Meadowlark Drive, just off Gillionville Road and adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus. Events and programs for October include:
OCT. 4 — Toddler Takeover, 10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Takeover is for children 18 months to 5 years old and their caregivers and siblings. The 30-minute program includes a gallery visit, story time, and a hands-on art project.
Cost: Free for AMA members; $5 for non-members. Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/toddler-takeover
OCT. 6 — Homeschool Day, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Homeschool Day is aimed at homeschooled students in K-5th grade, though the programming can be adjusted for older students. Each STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) program is tied in with a current exhibition and includes a gallery visit and a hands-on art project.
Cost: $5 for AMA members; $10 for future members; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/homeschool-day
An Evening with Maryam Safajoo, 6 p.m.
Persian-American artist Maryam Safajoo will speak about her work at the opening of her exhibition, “Forsaking All Comfort and Prosperity,” in the AMA’s Hodges Gallery.
Cost: Free for everyone; Info: www.albanymuseum.com/forsaking-all-comfort-and-prosperity
OCT. 8 Student Art Studio Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Teens can gather in the AMA classroom and create art with their peers. Created for teens by teens with the AMA Teen Art Board, art materials, snacks, and background music are provided at no cost to participants. There is no registration required.
Cost: Free for teens; Info: www.albanymuseum.com/student-art-studio
A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words Essay Contest Deadline, Midnight Deadline
High School and college students can win up to $250 in the AMA’s annual essay contest. To enter, a student visits the AMA and selects one of six designated artworks as the inspiration for an essay or poem of 1,000 words or less. The essays may be fictional or based on real life. An essay must be submitted by midnight on Oct 8 to be considered. The top three winners in the high school and college divisions will win cash awards, which will be presented at the AMA on Oct. 20.
Cost: AMA admission is free, and there is no fee to submit an essay; Info: www.albanymuseum.com/essay-contest
OCT. 11 — Corks & Canvas: William H. Johnson, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Our third Corks & Canvas Painting Party will focus on the work of renowned American artist William H. Johnson, whose works are on view at the AMA in the exhibition “Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice.” Participants will be led on a step-by-step process as they paint their personal heroes while enjoying wine, snacks and the company of others. This program is for all skill levels, novice to advanced.
Cost: $25 for AMA members; $30 for future members; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/corks-and-canvas-william-h-johnson
OCT. 13 — Art Ed. Connect, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Art educators who teach kindergarten through college will come together for a chance to meet with and learn from their peers, network, and grow a support system at this professional development day.
Cost: $25 per educator.; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/art-ed-connect
OCT. 17 — After School Art Club: Middle & High School, 4-6 p.m.
Usually on the last Monday of the month, After School Art Club is early in October. For middle and high school students, the instructed course begins with basic techniques and advances in subsequent sessions.
Cost per session: $12 for AMA members; $15 for non-members. 10% discount for families with more than one child in the session; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/art-club
OCT. 18 — After School Art Club: Elementary School, 3:30-5 p.m.
Usually on the last Tuesday of the month, After School Art Club is early in October. For elementary school students, the instructed course begins with basic techniques and advances in subsequent sessions.
Cost per session: $12 for AMA members; $15 for non-members. 10% discount for families with more than one child in the session; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/art-club
AMA Art Lovers Book Club, 6 p.m.
It’s an evening of good art, good wine, good friends, and a good book at the AMA. The book “William H. Johnson: Truth Be Told” will be discussed at this club meeting, which was held over from September. There is no formal membership.
Cost: Free; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/book-club
OCT. 20 — Awaken at the AMA, 3:30-5 p.m.
Awaken at the AMA is a free program for individuals with memory problems and their families or professional-care partners in a protected environment. Awaken includes an interactive gallery discussion and an art-making component that builds community and offers an escape for those most vulnerable to illness.
Cost: Free; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/awaken-at-the-ama
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Awards Awards Reception, 6 p.m.
The top three winners in the high school and college divisions of the annual art-inspired essay competition will be announced. Winning writers will be invited to read their essays at the event.
Cost: Free, Info: www.albanymuseum.com/essay-contest
OCT. 22 — William H. Johnson Painting Workshop I, 10 a.m.-noon
Learn the style and painting techniques of William H. Johnson, one of the leading African-American artists of the early- and mid-20th century in the U.S. Workshops will be taught by Albany State University Associate Art Professor Michael Mallard. Interested persons can take one or both classes, and all supplies are provided.
Cost: Each workshop is $15 for AMA members, $20 for non-members; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/whj-painting-workshops
OCT. 29 — William H. Johnson Painting Workshop II, 10 a.m.-noon
Learn the style and painting techniques of William H. Johnson, one of the leading African-American artists of the early- and mid-20th century in the U.S. Workshops will be taught by Albany State University Associate Art Professor Michael Mallard. Take one or both classes, and all supplies are provided.
Cost: $15 for AMA members, $20 for non-members; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/whj-painting-workshops
Those with questions about any of these events may contact Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call her at (229) 439- 8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.