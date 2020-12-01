ATLANTA — The Turner Center for the Arts has a number of exciting events and learning opportunities planned during the hectic holiday season.
Classes & Workshops
Guitar: Learn to play the guitar through the Hal & Jill Project. Express yourself through music. Discover the benefits that learning to play a musical instrument provides. December classes meet 12/3, 12/10, 12/17.
Instructor/Musician: Ken Hase, ages 12-18; $40 month or $15/class; Thursdays 5-6 p.m.
Guitars and scholarships available. Call (229) 247-2787 for more information.
Young Writers League: Looking for something to do over the holidays? Are you a teenager who longs to write? Do you have a story to tell? Join us for the Young Writers League. Students write poetry and fiction, growing comfortable in a workshop setting as they learn how to discuss one another’s work. This course provides creative writing prompts, feedback from instructor and peers, and other resources to build writing and creative thinking skills.
Instructor/Author: Cheryl Carvajal — Online, Ages 10-18, Free
The Turner Center is open to the public and has added classes back to the schedule. However, in consideration for the health and safety of its patrons, the Turner Center staff will continue to adhere to sanitary procedures to maintain clean and safe classroom experiences, as well as reducing class size to allow for physical distancing.
Check the center’s website calendar or Facebook to view the updated class schedule.
Christmas Hours
Wednesday, December 23 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, December 24 — CLOSED
Friday, December 25 — CLOSED
