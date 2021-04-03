ALBANY — Online registration has begun for the Albany Area Arts Council’s 21st Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit and Sale, which will open June 3.
Artists ages 18 and older may enter two pieces of art in the annual exhibit and sale in one of three categories: painting/drawing, sculpture/ceramics and photography/digital art. Cost for the entries is $35 and is non-refundable.
“Our board is not really comfortable having a big event yet (because of the pandemic), but we are planning a unique concept on June 3, the day the show opens,” Albany Area Arts Council Executive Director Nicole Williams said. “We’re going to have a Facebook Live event and unveil the winners to the media simultaneously.
“The Fine Art Exhibit and Sale will be conducted as it has been in the past, as far as rules, but we’re doing something really cool this year. We’ve built out our digital capability to the point that we’ll be able to store the images of the artwork on the web with information on the artists, that they provide. We hope it will be a kind of online book so that when individuals or businesses are looking for an artist, they will be able to contact one whose work they can view online.”
Awards for the 21st exhibit and sale include Best in Show, as well as firth- through third-place and honorable mention in each of the three categories. To be eligible, art works must fit into acceptable categories, have been produced in the last three years and not have been previously entered into this competition.
Entry fee and application form must be submitted prior to May 4, and all entries must include digital images for identiﬁcation/assessment. Digital images are due before entry will be accepted. Entrants should not photograph images under glass or in frames, and images may be uploaded to the arts council’s website or delivered to its 215 N. Jackson St. office on CD or flash drive.
The artwork in 2D cannot exceed 50 inches in width or height and must be wired for hanging. 3D work must have a solid base and be accompanied by a sturdy pedestal. The arts council will not accept fragile work, work requiring special lighting or installation, work that is too large or heavy, or work that is too difficult to hang.
A sales price should be provided for all artwork. If a work is not for sale, artists should indicate NFS with a value estimate. Prices should include a 15% commission for AAAC. The arts council reserves the right to reproduce artwork and/or utilize submitted digital images for promotional purposes. AAAC assumes no liability for damaged or stolen artwork. All reasonable care will be exercised in the handling and exhibition of work.
Key dates for the Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit and Sale include:
♦ May 3: Mail-in entries must be postmarked by close of business. Online entries must be submitted by midnight.
♦ MAY 6: Artwork must be hand-delivered to AAAC between noon and 7 p.m. (Social distancing may impact timing of delivery.)
♦ May 10: Shipped artwork must be received by AAAC.
♦ June 3: Exhibit opens to the public and awards will be announced. Receptions details to be announced.
♦ July 21: Exhibit closes at 4 p.m.
♦ July 22: Pick up work from AAAC between noon and 7 p.m.
