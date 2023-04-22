abac art.jpg

An eclectic collection of artwork, created by faculty and staff members at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, is on display at the college through May 17.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — An eclectic collection of artwork, created by faculty and staff members at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, is on display through May 17 in an exhibition sponsored by the college's Department of Fine Arts and the School of Arts & Sciences. The exhibition is located on the first floor of Edwards Hall, located on the campus’s front circle.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags