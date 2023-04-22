TIFTON — An eclectic collection of artwork, created by faculty and staff members at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, is on display through May 17 in an exhibition sponsored by the college's Department of Fine Arts and the School of Arts & Sciences. The exhibition is located on the first floor of Edwards Hall, located on the campus’s front circle.
The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays.
The event is the first of its kind at ABAC and presents works done in a variety of media. Contributions to the collection were made by faculty and staff members from across the campus, demonstrating an impressive array of talent that extends beyond the disciplines of their classrooms and offices.
“Faculty and staff have proudly volunteered to share their artwork and hobbies,” Chris Beals, an associate professor of Biology and the primary organizer of the event, said. “There are paintings, drawings, ceramics, painted miniatures, a dollhouse room, and even a shield.”
Exhibit contributors include James Galt-Brown, professor of History; Matthew Anderson, dean of Arts and Sciences; Kitty Davis, laboratory manager; David Rhode, associate professor of Chemistry; Heather Cathcart, professor of Biology; Beals; Amy Warren, associate professor of Education, director of Assessment & SACSCOC liaison; Janet Koposko, assistant professor of Psychology; Scott Pierce, director of Sponsored Programs; Beth Thornton, assistant professor of Biology; Shubha Chatterjee, counselor and lecturer of Psychology; Elizabeth Medley, assistant professor of History; Ridge Harper, lecturer of Education; Maggie Cooper, horticulturist; and Cris Lawson, SODEXO Clerical.