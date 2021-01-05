ALBANY — A new year is dawning, and many Americans’ have made their New Year’s resolutions. Common ones are to have a healthier lifestyle, learn something new and to engage in new experiences.
This January, the Albany Museum of Art has a number of opportunities to help with those resolutions. The museum has engaging, enjoyable programs that will enable participants to exercise their body, mind, spirit and creativity.
“The AMA is all about providing an array of creative experiences for all, from meditative exhibition spaces to actual guided meditation and yoga in our galleries,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said in a news release. “This museum is a site of welcome to all, and we hope friends old and new will engage with us in 2021.”
Participants can exercise their spirit without having to leave the comfort of their home. The museum’s Art of Meditation, held in conjunction with the Albany Yoga Project, addresses mental well-being, an important part of a healthier lifestyle goal. The session, conducted free as a Facebook Live event on the AMA’s Facebook page, aims at relieving stress and re-energizing participants.
More information about Art of Meditation is available at www.albanymuseum.com/art-of-meditation
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, participants can exercise their body at Yoga in the Gallery. Albany Yoga Project again is partnering with the AMA for this monthly physical wellness event in which a certified yoga instructor takes them through an hourlong program in the Haley Gallery. While participating, all can enjoy the On the Wall bigger-than-life mural exhibition as well as paintings from Sarah Emerson’s “O, Smithereens!” series. There’s no charge to attend, though donations are accepted.
The AMA is open until 7 p.m. every Thursday for “Art After 5.” Visitors can view the museum’s four exhibitions and relax in the activity center, where they can enjoy a variety of books from the AMA library.
Get more information about Yoga in the Gallery at www.albanymuseum.com/yoga-in-the-gallery
Book-lovers can come out to the AMA at 6 p.m. on Jan 19 and discuss the life of a groundbreaking American sculptor, Augusta Savage, with the AMA Art Lovers Book Club. Discussion will be on “GRAVEN IMAGES: The Tumultuous Life and Times of Augusta Savage, Harlem Renaissance Sculptor,” a biography by Alan Schroeder. There’s no cost to attend.
More information about the Art Lovers Book Club is available at www.albanymuseum.com/book-club.
Finally, participants can exercise their creativity and minds with a pair of Saturday afternoon Visual Verbal Journal Workshops. Deerfield-Windsor School art teacher Noelle Petersen will show participants how to create your own journal of drawings, images and words in the workshops set for 2-4 pm on Jan. 23 and 30.
Visual verbal journals combine two powerful sensory tools — images and words — to create ideal resources for brainstorming, generating ideas, research, exploration, reflection, and as an idea bank for the future. Participants also can use the journals as a way to remember events and thoughts long into the future.
The public is invited to attend one or both workshops. The cost for each workshop is $15 for AMA members and $20 for non-members.
Get more information about the Visual Verbal Journal Workshops at www.albanymuseum.com/visual-verbal-journal-workshops.
Because of heath guidelines, space will be limited at the in-person events in January at the Albany Museum of Art. Space can be reserved at the in-person events by emailing Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming, at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com, or by calling her at (229) 439-8400.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free.
