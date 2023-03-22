ama1.jpg

The Albany Museum of Art roadside signs at Gillionville Road and Meadowlark Drive have been updated with the AMA’s new logo and colors. 

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY – Visible changes are already being implemented at the Albany Museum of Art, which has adopted a new logo, designs, and a rich color palette designed to capture the energy and vibrancy of the museum and to help illustrate its commitment to the community.

The latest change — and one that is visible worldwide — is the AMA’s new website, which debuted on March 14. It can be found at www.albanymuseum.com.

Tags