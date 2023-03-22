ALBANY – Visible changes are already being implemented at the Albany Museum of Art, which has adopted a new logo, designs, and a rich color palette designed to capture the energy and vibrancy of the museum and to help illustrate its commitment to the community.
The latest change — and one that is visible worldwide — is the AMA’s new website, which debuted on March 14. It can be found at www.albanymuseum.com.
“Rather than reworking what we already had, our website is completely new,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “The website incorporates our new logo and colors, and has a highly responsive design. That ensures that it is attractive, easy to navigate, and functional, regardless of whether you are viewing it on a smartphone, a tablet or a computer.”
The refreshing of the image that the AMA projects to the public has been a deliberate, thoughtful process, Wulf noted.
“Great artists go through different periods of development where they change their style, choice of colors and media,” he said. “Dynamic organizations do so as well. As we look to begin a robust capital campaign for our future move downtown, we thought it to be a perfect time to refresh our appearance to the public in a way that signifies that the Albany Museum of Art is forever evolving to better serve our community and region. We truly want to be the clubhouse for all, a safe, encouraging space where creativity and inclusion are celebrated.”
Albany Museum of Art members received a preview of the AMA’s new look in their Winter 2023 members’ magazine, which was completely redesigned by Silvina Niepomniszcze with DiseñoSN, the firm that created the new designs for the AMA logo, signage, letterhead and other items.
“The magazine captured what we are working to achieve, and it has been well-received,” Wulf said. “While we have had some ‘sneak peeks’ at our new logo and design concepts, that was its maiden voyage with many of our members.”
The new logo, which is visible on the museum’s signage at Gillionville Road and Meadowlark Drive, has the “Albany Museum of Art” wordmark atop a glyph of the museum’s initials stylized with vertical repeating images. The palette of customized colors that the AMA will use in displaying its logo, and print and online materials, is a rich array of red, blue, teal, orange and lime.
The next phase will include signage and color in the lobby area of the museum, Wulf said.
“It has been a long, deliberate process connected to our recent creation and adoption of a new five-year strategic plan for the AMA,” he said. “Our Board of Trustees and museum staff have been involved the whole way, giving valuable feedback to our design partners at DiseñoSN and Cuberis, which redesigned our website.
“The look and design elements that we have adopted are being carried forward in the design work that is currently underway on our future home in downtown Albany. It is reflective of the wholesale rebranding of the AMA and represents the imaginative and intuitive conscience of this museum, whose primary concern is to be the place where all can find themselves, be seen for who they are, and commune with others in the presence of cutting-edge art by up-and-coming regional artists.”
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.