ALBANY ─ Capture the holiday spirit with a unique wreath and bow that you will create at the Albany Museum of Art Wreath & Bow Funshops set for Dec 5.
The two funshops will be led by florist Tricia Moreschi. The morning class will be 10 a.m.-noon at the Albany Museum of Art, 311 Meadowlark Drive. The evening class will be 5-7 p.m. at Pretoria Fields Collective, 120 Pine Ave.
“You’ll learn how to create your wreath from fresh Christmas greenery,” Annie Vanoteghem, AMA director of education and public programming, said. “You’ll also learn how to make full, beautiful bows to accent your wreath or wrapped gifts.
“These are skills that you will be able to use later. Whenever an occasion comes up that you want to celebrate with a wreath, you’ll know how to make it yourself. Plus, anytime you make a wreath or give a gift, you’ll know how to create a fabulous homemade bow to add to it.”
Vanoteghem said the funshops are limited to 12 participants each to ensure adequate space for social distancing. “We want everyone to have fun, but we also want to ensure that health guidelines are followed so that all of our participants are safe,” she said.
The cost for the class is $15 for AMA members and $20 for non-members.
To register, email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400.
The AMA is in the middle of its #FallinLoveWithArt membership drive. Members get great benefits, including discounts on classes and camps, and they can schedule private tours of AMA exhibitions on Mondays. Interested persons can get information on how to become a member and help create a stronger community through art at www.albanymuseum.com/join.
CURRENT AMA EXHIBITIONS
— “On the Wall:” murals by David Hale, Shanequa Gay, Amanda Jane Burk and Chris Johnson, and paintings by Sarah Emerson, is in the Haley Gallery through Feb. 20.
— “Midlands,” works by Courtney McClellan, is in the East Gallery through Feb. 20.
— “Escape Plan,” works by Elinor Saragoussi, is in the West Gallery through Feb. 20.
— Georgia Artists Guild of Albany 27th annual exhibition is in the McCormack Gallery.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. For more information about the AMA, visit the www.albanymuseum.com website or call (229) 439-8400.
