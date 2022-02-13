ALBANY ─ Every year, spring bursts through the lingering doldrums of gray winter with bright colors in nature and warm temperatures that spark activity and creativity. There is no better place for kids to explore the inspiration of nature’s renewed palette of hues than during spring break at art camp at the Albany Museum of Art.
AMA Spring Break “Staycation” Art Camp, for kids in kindergarten through 7th grade, is set for April 4-8, and this year the theme is "Prismavera."
“A prism breaks light into the colors of the spectrum, and primavera is the Italian word for spring, so we combined them into 'Prismavera' for our camp theme,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “It may still be winter, but spring will be here before you know it, so it’s a good time to make plans for spring break.”
Prismavera campers will explore the galleries at the museum and experiment with different media in the classroom each day. They also will get to spend some time outdoors to do projects, engage in activities and “just soak up some much-needed sunshine Vitamin D,” Vanoteghem said.
Camp hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, but parents may drop off their campers early at 8 a.m. and pick them up AS late at 5 p.m. at no additional cost. Parents also can opt to send their campers for half-days (9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.) during the week.
“While many families will travel out of town all or part of spring break, we want to offer those who will be at home a chance to stretch their horizons in art and to bring out the creativity that already resides within them,” Vanoteghem said. “Camp also is a great place for kids to be with friends and make new friends.
“Our campers always have a good time while they create artworks and memories that they will treasure for decades to come.”
Full-day camp is $30 per day for AMA members or $40 per day for NON-members. Half-day camp is $20 per day for AMA members or $30 per day for NON-members. Full-day campers may bring a brownbag lunch from home, or the AMA will provide lunch for an additional $7 per day. Everyone gets free pizza on Friday.
“We also have scholarships available that are funded through the donations made during the Libby Womack Paddle Raise at AMA Art Ball every year,” Vanotgehem said. “Parents can email me to apply for a scholarship for their camper.”
To register a young artist or to inquire about a scholarship, contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or email her at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
