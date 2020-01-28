ALBANY — Albany area artists who want to work on their figure-drawing skills will have an opportunity to hone their skills at a two-hour session on Feb. 6 at the Albany Museum of Art.
The 5:30-7:30 p.m. session will feature a clothed model, a representative of Albany Yoga Project, who will create a variety of poses. There is no instructor for the session, but Albany State University Art Professor Michael Mallard will be on hand to provide informal advice.
“This is an excellent opportunity to work on your portfolio, whether you’re an advanced artist, an art student or someone who is drawing for the first time,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the museum, said. “Regardless of your skill level, you’ll benefit from being able to draw a live model in a number of different poses.”
The session will cover a mixture of long and short poses. With the friendly, relaxed atmosphere, participants will have the chance to develop skills and to experiment with style and technique.
The AMA will provide newsprint, charcoal and graphite. The session is for adults, and high school and college students. Participation will be limited to 15 people.
“We want to ensure everyone has adequate room to work and an unobstructed view,” Vanoteghem said. “Our last drawing session was a very popular event, so those who are interested should sign up as soon as possible.”
The cost is $10 for AMA members and $15 for non-members. The cost for a high school or college student with ID is $5. To sign up for the session, contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or email her at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
“You can improve your drawing skills with the benefit of a live model in a pressure-free atmosphere,” she said. “We hope folks will take advantage of this great opportunity.”
For more information about the AMA, visit the www.albanymuseum.com website or call (229) 439-8400. Follow @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.
