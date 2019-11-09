ALBANY — Southwest Georgia educators will get an opportunity to explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) teaching techniques and how they can be incorporated in the classroom at a STEAM training workshop Dec. 5 at the Albany Museum of Art at 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany.
The Georgia Department of Education and the AMA are partnering to train STEAM education and the importance that the arts have in interdisciplinary teaching and learning. The session will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with sign-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. The cost of the conference is $15, which covers a lunch that will be provided.
“We are delighted to partner with the Georgia Department of Education for the second consecutive year in offering the program to teachers in southwest Georgia,” AMA Executive Director Andrew Wulf said. “The museum works to remove the artificial barriers between the arts, sciences and humanities through these workshops.”
Officials with the state Department of Education say the AMA session is one of a statewide series. The workshops provide STEAM training to support schools interested in their department’s STEAM certification.
GaDOE officials said participants will walk away from the training session with a better understanding of STEAM and teaching techniques they can take back to the classroom. They also will get an understanding of the importance of community partnerships in creating a STEAM school culture.
“I am thrilled that the AMA is hosting and participating in this event again this year,” said Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the museum. “It is very important for teachers to know that the AMA is there for them as a teaching resource as they use STEAM in their classrooms.”
Vanoteghem said she looks for ways to incorporate STEAM disciplines into the programs she designs for the AMA.
“It’s something we always do in some way, even with young children’s projects,” Vanoteghem said. “We incorporate it in projects for students. Recently, we had a school visit, and I demonstrated to them the geometry involved in creating origami pieces. We did the paper art project in the Haley Gallery, where Gloria Garfinkel’s exhibition, ‘Origami Variations,’ is currently showing.”
In fact, the “Origami Variations” exhibition will be used in the Dec. 5 training session during an hourlong segment titled “The Gloria Garfinkel Exhibit: Experience STEAM at the Albany Museum of Art.”
“We are always here to help teachers of southwest Georgia bring art into their curricula in exciting, fresh ways,” Vanoteghem said. “This workshop will be an amazing and necessary tool for them.”
Other topics during the training workshop are:
♦ Visual Thinking Strategies and Artful Thinking Routines: Using works of art to spark discussion in the classroom;
♦ STEAM Pedagogy: Best practices to engage students with interdisciplinary learning;
♦ Albany Museum of Art Panel: The application of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics in museum careers;
♦ STEAM Certification: GaDOE STEAM Certification requirements and how to start.
Participants also will have an hour for a networking lunch that will include table group challenges.
“We hope teachers in southwest Georgia will come out and take advantage of this terrific opportunity,” Vanoteghem said. “STEAM is a critical component in today’s education, and we want to do everything we can to support our students and teachers.”
Interested persons can register for the workshop by clicking on the registration button at albanymuseum.com/steam-workshop or the Albany Museum of Art Facebook page.