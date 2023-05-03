museum memberships.jpg

Albany Museum of Art members attend the April 20 opening reception for the exhibition "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning." The AMA is transitioning from paid membership to an annual fund-based model.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art will begin the conversion of its membership system July 1 to an annual fund-based model, a process that will be fully implemented by July 1, 2024.

“We are deeply appreciative of all our members and look forward to this transformational shift from membership to donorship, making all who support the AMA patrons of the arts,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags