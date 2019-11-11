CUTHBERT -- Andrew College will host a community jazz reception Nov. 19 to dedicate Magnolia Alley and honor Andrew Professor Chris Johnson, whose artwork adorns the alley.
The community is invited to participate in this reception at Andrew College on the Square, 80 Peachtree St., downtown.
Live jazz music will be part of the reception as the college recognizes Johnson not only for his work at Magnolia Alley but for his recently being named by Gov. Brian Kemp as a recipient of the Governor's Award for the Arts and Humanities.
The reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 5-7 p.m.