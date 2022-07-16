ALBANY ─ Teens who want to make a difference in their community are invited to apply to be members of the Albany Museum of Art Teen Art Board for the 2022-23 school year.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. The application can be downloaded at www.albany.museum.com/teen-art-board.
“Each year, our Teen Art Board shows a strong commitment to making a better community through art,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem, who advises the group, said in a news release. “They work together to find solutions that have a real impact on others.”
In the recently completed 2021-22 school year, Vanoteghem challenged the Teen Art Board to find a way to address concerns area teens had about the negative effects of the pandemic. They arrived at mental health concerns from unnoticed or unaddressed anxiety, stress and pressure. As a result, they worked with Vanoteghem to establish a new program at the AMA: Student Art Studio Saturdays, or SASS.
Funded with sponsorship from the Morehouse School of Medicine, on the second Saturday of each month of the school year, teens can engage in art together as they enjoy light snacks and listen to music in the AMA classroom. There is no cost to participate. The program is on break because of the heavy schedule of summer art camps at the AMA. SASS returns on Sept. 10.
During the 2020-21 school year, the TAB conducted its Love for Liberty House art drive. The teens collected art supplies and donations to provide personal art kits and art supplies for children who were staying at Liberty House in Albany to escape domestic abuse.
“The AMA Teen Art Board helps teens develop leadership skills that will serve them well in life,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “They look for an area in the lives of children or teens that they can improve, then come up with a plan and execute it. It demonstrates the enormous impact for good that art can have, and helps them find and hone their critical-thinking skills.”
Vanoteghem said that TAB members commit to attending meetings and occasional events during the 2022-23 school year, and should have a passion for art and developing community projects.
“In addition to improving their leadership skills, TAB members gain a behind-the-scenes understanding of how museums operate through the program,” Vanoteghem said. “That insight will enhance their foundational knowledge of art history, museum work, and creative careers through workshops, lectures and discussions with staff and artists. It’s a culturally rich opportunity that will have untold benefits in the future.”
Once the application period is complete, interviews will be conducted. The teen board will begin meeting this fall.
Questions about the AMA Teen Art Board should be emailed to annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com, or call her at (229) 439-8400.
