Albany State University Associate Professor of Art Michael Mallard talks with visiting ASU students in June 2021 during his time as artist-in-residence at the Albany Museum of Art. Art educators who teach in grades kindergarten through college will have an opportunity to collaborate and network with peers at Art Ed. Connect, a professional development workshop set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 16 at the Albany Museum of Art.
ALBANY — Southwest Georgia art educators will have an opportunity to come together for professional development and networking with peers at Art Ed. Connect. The workshop is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 16 at the Albany Museum of Art.
“The Albany Museum of Art recognizes the benefits of arts education in every setting,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “Social and emotional support and specialized professional development for art teachers should involve opportunities to collaborate and share ideas with each other.”
Art Ed. Connect is for art educators teaching in grades kindergarten through college. Vanoteghem said participants will be able to meet and learn from peers, network and grow a support system.
“Research shows that professional development leads to better instruction and improved student learning when it connects to the curriculum materials that teachers use,” she said.
Participating educators will take part in discussions and hands-on workshops; discover new effective lesson plans, tips and tricks, and be introduced to innovative ideas to take back to their classrooms.
Additionally, participants will receive a tour of the five current winter exhibitions, engage in gallery discussions, and practice Visual Thinking Strategies, an inquiry-based teaching strategy for all grade levels.
The cost for an educator to attend this professional development opportunity is $25. Morning refreshments and lunch will be provided. A link for secure registration may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/art-ed-connect.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
