wildlife art 0.png

Artist Joe Cowdrey will create "Morning at the Fresh Spring," a mural designed to inspire Thomasville residents to conserve resources and to remind everyone that the they are fortunate to live in a region where the water in local springs and taps are protected by a thick layer of clay sediment, and therefore is cleaner.

 Special Photo

THOMASVILLE -- Drawing inspiration from the iconic attributes of the Red Hills Region, artist Joe Cowdrey set the scene in 2020 for a "Morning in the Tall Pines" through two wall murals in The UnVacant Lot, located at 217 W. Jackson St. here, showcasing the longleaf pine forest in all its grandeur.

This fall, to promote the natural waters of our region, and to honor our wildlife and land, Cowdrey will create "Morning at the Fresh Spring." This ground mural is designed to inspire residents to conserve critical resources and to remind everyone that the they are fortunate to live in a region where the water in local springs and taps are protected by a thick layer of clay sediment, and therefore is cleaner.

