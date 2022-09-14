Artist Joe Cowdrey will create "Morning at the Fresh Spring," a mural designed to inspire Thomasville residents to conserve resources and to remind everyone that the they are fortunate to live in a region where the water in local springs and taps are protected by a thick layer of clay sediment, and therefore is cleaner.
THOMASVILLE -- Drawing inspiration from the iconic attributes of the Red Hills Region, artist Joe Cowdrey set the scene in 2020 for a "Morning in the Tall Pines" through two wall murals in The UnVacant Lot, located at 217 W. Jackson St. here, showcasing the longleaf pine forest in all its grandeur.
This fall, to promote the natural waters of our region, and to honor our wildlife and land, Cowdrey will create "Morning at the Fresh Spring." This ground mural is designed to inspire residents to conserve critical resources and to remind everyone that the they are fortunate to live in a region where the water in local springs and taps are protected by a thick layer of clay sediment, and therefore is cleaner.
Through the use of signature vibrant blues and greens, contrasted by the color of cypress trunks, Cowdrey will create a compelling artwork to hold viewers' attention and move them to slow down and let go. The artist imagines visitors standing in the middle of the mural, and becoming more aware of the power of nature and what it can do for well-being.
“I am passionate about protecting and celebrating nature in all its glory,” the artist said. “My appreciation for our environment is the driving force behind every painting that I do.”
Oct. 3-5, Cowdrey will paint live in The UnVacant Lot on West Jackson Street in the Bottom Creative District. The community is encouraged to visit and watch as he methodically paints the ground and brings a fresh perspective to our community.
Cowdrey is a self-taught painter from Tallahassee, Fla. He draws his main inspiration from his exploration of the natural landscape. It is his hope that people will find a deeper appreciation for the beauty of the forest after seeing his works. Cowdrey currently lives and works in northern New Jersey.
