ALBANY -- Auditions for Theatre Albany’s production of “You’re a Good Man, CharlieBrown” are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the theater.
The musical follows a typical day in the life of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang created by Charles Schultz. The musical cast requires two woman and four men (ages 16 and older). Each interested person should bring a song to sing.
Show dates are Feb. 14, 15, 16 and 21, 22, 23. For more information call (229) 439-7193 or email to office@theatrealbany.com.