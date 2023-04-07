ALBANY – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., is inviting high school students from Georgia’s Second Congressional District to participate in the 42nd annual Congressional Art Competition.

“I am excited to announce that my office is now accepting entries for this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Bishop said in a news release. “This districtwide competition is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the considerable artistic talent and creativity of Georgia’s Second Congressional District’s high school students, and I am eager to see this year’s entries"

