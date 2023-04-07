ALBANY – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., is inviting high school students from Georgia’s Second Congressional District to participate in the 42nd annual Congressional Art Competition.
“I am excited to announce that my office is now accepting entries for this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Bishop said in a news release. “This districtwide competition is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the considerable artistic talent and creativity of Georgia’s Second Congressional District’s high school students, and I am eager to see this year’s entries"
All participants will be invited to attend a reception at the Albany Museum of Art on April 29, that will be conducted from 10 a.m.-noon, where all submissions will be on display and a winner will be announced.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual arts competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
The winner of this year’s competition will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel, a busy underground walkway to the U.S. Capitol from the House office buildings.