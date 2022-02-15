CAMILLA -- The Camilla Chamber of Commerce has finalized plans for its annual Camilla Invitational Art Show (formerly, the Southern Rivers Fine Arts Exposition). This show has evolved over the years, beginning as an exhibition and sale of visual art in a gallery-style juried art show. Featured art and prices range from low to high and extend beyond wall paintings to include baskets, jewelry and wood turning.
Plans are under way for this year’s Camilla Invitational Art Show, scheduled for Sunday-Feb. 24.
Participating in the show are Dave Ahrndt from Camilla; D. Arthur McBride from Havana, Fla.; Kathy Nelson from Hartsfield; Janice R. Rentz from Albany; Jerry Miller from Colquitt; Barbara Gay from Sylvester; Harvie Ann Cox from Moultrie; Trisha Page from Albany; Theresa C. Fisher from Georgetown; Thomas M. Thomson from Havana; Jo Anne Richardson from Tallahassee, Fla.; Mary Sumners from Leesburg; Buck Taylor from Fort Gaines; Lugenia Dixon Reynoso from Phenix City, Ala.; Lauren Turner from Bainbridge; Carole Hall Gum from Albany; Rhonda Hancock from Abbeville, Ala.; India A. Jernigan from Donalsonville; Zoe Powell from Eufaula; Vicki Churchman from Albany; Kirby Gregory from Albany; Donna B. McMinn from Marietta, and Larry Smith.
The depot will be open Sunday-Feb. 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Sunday until 2 p.m.), offering school classes, civic clubs and other groups the opportunity to view the exhibit. Evening viewings also may be scheduled by contacting the Camilla Chamber at (229) 336-5255.
A preview party will be held at the depot Saturday at 7 p.m. Presented in a cocktail buffet format, the preview party allows guests to be the first to view the exhibits and visit with the artists.
Regional art lovers are encouraged to come out and support the local arts while enjoying some good food, good drinks and good company. For more information, contact the Camilla Chamber.
