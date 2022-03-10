ALBANY – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., has invited high school students from Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District to participate in the 41st annual Congressional Art Competition.
"I am excited to announce that my office is accepting entries for this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Bishop said in a news release. “The safety precautions for COVID-19 prevented some students from accessing the tools they needed to participate in the previous year's competition, but I am hopeful that the students who are interested in submitting artwork for this year's competition will have the opportunity to do so. This competition is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the considerable artistic talent of Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District’s high school students, and I am eager to see this year’s entries."
All participants will be invited to attend a reception at the Albany Museum of Art, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany on April 22 from 5:30-7 p.m., where all submissions will be on display, and a winner will be announced. The winner of this year’s competition will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel, a busy underground walkway to the U.S. Capitol from the House office buildings.
All artwork must be submitted to Bishop’s office at 323 Pine Ave., Suite 400, in Albany no later than April 14. For more information, contact Toni Pickel in the Albany District Office by email at toni.pickel@mail.house.gov or by phone at (229) 439-8067.
