ATLANTA -- In the midst of the uncertainty that many are now feeling, officials with the Georgia Council for the Arts say they want to alleviate any potential concerns regarding GCA grants. A release by the agency provides arts programs with the most up to date information on resources available to the arts community.
Agencies that been awarded a GCA FY '20 grant will not have to return funds due to COVID-19 impact on programs or seasons. They must, however, amend their contract with GCA.
Georgia is now a declared state for Coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Small Business Administration, opening up SBA Economic Impact Disaster Loans to Georgia businesses. Nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for these working capital loans.
Americans for the Arts is collecting data and impact stories. Agencies or individuals can resubmit as often as they have new information available.
GCA FY '21 grant application reviews are moving forward as planned with the understanding that FY '21 project and program changes will likely need to be accounted for in the future. Resources for arts organizations and individual artists are available on the GCA's website.
In the search for good news, GCA is asking organizations that are hosting web-streamed programs or virtual access/tours to send a link, your website, Instagram or Facebook page to Parker Whidby at PWhidby@Georgia.org so the agency can push them out on all of Explore Georgia’s social media channels.
The GCA staff is working remotely and is fully accessible via phone or email. Please reach out with any questions or concerns.
The agency noted: "As we all find our way through uncertainty, there is a need for each of you as artists and makers to help remind us of our humanity and commitments to one another as a community. We’ll stand with you every step of the way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.