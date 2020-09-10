ATLANTA -- Citizens and lovers of the arts are encouraged to act quickly to honor artists and organizations that have had an impact on communities throughout the state.
Nominations for the 2020 Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities are closing soon. Interested parties should not miss the opportunity to recognize the people and organizations that have made an impact in your area of the state.
Nominations will be accepted for individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia’s cultural heritage through work in the arts or humanities. Presented by the Office of the Governor in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities, the Governor’s Awards recognize the value of the arts and humanities in the creation of a thriving economy and their contributions to innovation and growth.
The deadline to submit a nomination is Tuesday at 5 p.m.
For complete information, go to the Georgia Humanities website or contact Laura McCarty (ltmc@georgiahumanities.org) or Caroline Leake (cleake@georgia.org).
