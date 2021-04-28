ALBANY – In an era filled with conspiracy theories, the Deerfield-Windsor School of Performing Arts' presentation of "Anastasia" this weekend is a timely selection for a spring musical.
“This is a show based on conspiracy theories with historical facts about the Romanov family,” Lindsey Stewart, the production’s director, said. "Some of the students have really been getting into the historical aspects of this show. They are also excited to have the opportunity to take the stage after missing out on last year's production due to COVID-19."
The stage play is based on historical rumors that the Grand Duchess Anastasia escaped the execution of her immediate family. It follows the life of 18-year-old “Anya,” who is suffering from amnesia and seeks to find traces of her family. She becomes involved with con men who take advantage of her likeness to the grand duchess. The plot mirrors the actual attempt of several women who professed to be Anastasia and claimed to have escaped her family’s execution by the Bolsheviks and fled Russia, only to resurface in an attempt to lay claim as heir to the Romanov fortune.
Reserved distance seating for the production at the Albany Municipal Auditorium is available online at www.deerfieldwindsor.com and one hour before each show at the auditorium box office. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.
An interesting backstory to this performing arts program is that Stewart’s mother, Dianne Giddens, became involved with the program when Stewart was in a production at the school in the seventh grade. Giddens went on to become the program's director. Stewart completed college and came back to teach at Deerfield-Windsor, having earned a master's degree in English Education and Theater. She now has assumed the role of director since her mother's retirement. During this period, Stewart's father, William, has been responsible for set production and sound.
