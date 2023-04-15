t-shirt dnr bird.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Four budding bird artists have been selected as T-shirt Art Contest winners in Georgia’s 17th annual Youth Birding Competition, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

A golden eagle drawing by Kevin Lin, a Duluth 11th-grader and SKA Academy of Art and Design student, led the contest’s 108 entries from 35 public, private and home schools statewide. As the grand-prize winner, the 17-year-old will receive a $100 Amazon gift card and have his artwork featured on T-shirts at the 2023 Youth Birding Competition.

